Kylian Mbappe Rumors: PSG Secure New Contract for Star After Real Madrid Pursuit

AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez

Despite heavy speculation of a move to Real Madrid, superstar forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly sticking with Paris Saint-Germain.

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports reported Saturday that Mbappe has agreed to renew his contract with PSG.

Renowned soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano later confirmed Di Marzio's report, noting that Mbappe will stay and PSG and "definitely not" make the move to Real after informing Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of his decision.

The development comes just four days after ESPN's Julien Laurens reported that PSG had "given up" on retaining Mbappe and expected him to announce a move to Real Madrid "imminently."

Laurens also reported at the time that PSG had made Mbappe a huge offer to stay, including a new contract, promises of a better squad for next season, the captaincy and 100 percent of his own image rights.

It was noted that PSG was confident in Mbappe remaining with the club last week, only for the tide to seemingly shift in Real's favor.

Another twist occurred on Friday, though, with ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez reporting there was "nervousness and confusion" within Real Madrid regarding the club's chances of landing Mbappe.

The report suggested there was "pessimism" over Mbappe making the move, although PSG was reportedly equally uncertain about whether he would stay.

Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, told Kora Plus (h/t Kirkland and Faez) on Friday that PSG and Real made Mbappe "almost identical" contract offers.

She said Mbappe had agreed to both offers but hadn't yet decided on his future.

The 23-year-old French national is widely viewed as one of the best players in the world, and he boasts a resume that backs up the notion.

Mbappe has now been named Ligue 1's best player three years running, plus he has led the league in goals three times. He has also led PSG to four Ligue 1 titles, as well as a second-place finish in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

He has now scored 30 or more goals across all competitions for PSG in each of the past four seasons, including 36 so far this season.

Mbappe has performed at a superstar level on the international stage as well, earning the Best Young Player Award at the 2018 World Cup en route to helping France win the World Cup.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo getting up there in age, Mbappe looks to be the player who will dominate soccer for years to come, and if PSG keeps him in the fold, they will continue to be one of the top clubs in the world.