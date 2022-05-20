Tiger Woods on Making Cut at PGA Championship: Mission Is to Win This Thing Somehow

David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tiger Woods made the cut Friday at the PGA Championship, though he kept it close, shooting a one-under 69 to move to three over for the tournament.

Woods was clearly battling through pain through the entirety of the round, but he still has a goal in mind.

"There's a mission," he told ESPN's Michael Eaves after the second round (h/t Jason Sobel of the Action Network). "The mission is to go ahead and win this thing somehow."

