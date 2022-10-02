Titans' Treylon Burks in a Boot, on Crutches After Being Carted Off with Foot Injury

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was in a boot and on crutches after he was carted to the locker room with a foot injury, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com

The wideout had two catches for 14 yards before suffering the injury in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Burks was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. His arrival coincided with the front office trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, which opened the door for the University of Arkansas product to play a key role right away.

He recorded eight catches for 115 yards and no touchdowns in his first three games during his debut campaign.

Burks was voted All-SEC in all three of his seasons with the Razorbacks, earning first-team honors in 2021 after landing on the second team each of the previous two years. He was the sixth wideout drafted in the 2022 class.

Tennessee will likely use a few different players to fill the void if the 22-year-old playmaker misses extended time. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips lead the group of options to join the starting lineup opposite Robert Woods.

Burks should return to a full-time role once healthy, and he's in line to remain an important part of the Titans passing attack for the foreseeable future.