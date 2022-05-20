Mets Trade Rumors: NY Scouting Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle, More

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The New York Mets are off to an excellent start at 26-14, but there is reason for concern with star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom each sidelined by injuries.

With that as the backdrop, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the National League East leaders will be scouting starting pitchers who may be available in the trade market. He specifically mentioned Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds.

That the Reds may be selling multiple pitchers comes as no surprise considering they started the year by not re-signing Nick Castellanos, waiving pitcher Wade Miley, and trading catcher Tucker Barnhart, pitcher Sonny Gray, infielder Eugenio Suarez, pitcher Amir Garrett and outfielder Jesse Winker.

An 11-26 start to the campaign only further suggests they will be in sell mode.

While general manager Nick Krall told reporters before the year that Cincinnati didn't plan on moving Castillo or Mahle, MLB insider Peter Gammons reported earlier this month the team was "willing to talk" at this point.

Castillo would likely require a hefty return since he is under team control through 2024. He was a 2019 All-Star and posted an ERA below 4.00 in four of his first five years for the Reds.

Mahle is coming off back-to-back impressive showings with an ERA of 3.59 in 2020 and 3.75 in 2021, but he has resembled the pitcher who had a 5.14 ERA in 2019 thus far this year. In nine starts, the right-hander has a 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 44 strikeouts across 43.0 innings.

Montas may be a better option with a 3.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 49.0 innings, especially since the Athletics are in last place in the American League West and could be looking to reset ahead of the trade deadline.

Ultimately, none of these pitchers are Scherzer or deGrom. But New York also already has a seven-game cushion in the NL East and will have the opportunity to still make the playoffs simply by treading water until the two stars return.

Castillo, Mahle or Montas would help them do just that and ideally set the stage for the one-two punch to return to health and dominate in October.

