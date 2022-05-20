Marco Rose Sacked by Borussia Dortmund After 1 Season as Manager

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund announced Friday that manager Marco Rose was fired after just one season with the German club.

Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga with a 22-3-9 record. The 69 points were eight short of champions Bayern Munich (77). Dortmund also failed to advance beyond the UEFA Champions League group stage and was eliminated in the DFB-Pokal's Round of 16.

Rose explained he was confident in the direction of the club despite the trophy-less term.

"Despite a difficult season ... I was convinced of our path," Rose said. "During our conversation, the impression matured in me that 100 percent conviction of all those responsible was no longer present. In the end, we decided together to end the cooperation."

The 45-year-old former Bundesliga defender was chosen by Dortmund in February 2021 to take over for the 2021-22 season. He filled the void left by Lucien Favre, who was sacked midway through the previous campaign.

Being unable to keep pace with Bayern at the domestic level and the quick elimination from the Champions League were likely the main reasons for his short tenure. The DFB-Pokal upset loss to second-division side FC St. Pauli didn't help his cause, either.

Meanwhile, the BVB are facing an important summer with superstar forward Erling Haaland set to leave the club for Premier League giants Manchester City.

The 21-year-old sensation will leave a massive void in the attack after scoring 86 goals in 89 matches across all competitions for Dortmund over the past three seasons.

It creates a busy first summer in charge for new sporting director Sebastian Kehl, a longtime Dortmund defensive midfielder who's now tasked with finding a new manager and trying to replace one of the best attacking players in the world.

Dortmund stated it will "hold talks about the composition of the future coaching staff in the coming days."