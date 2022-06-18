Jose Ramirez Ruled Out for Guardians vs. Dodgers with Thumb Injury

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez will miss Saturday's matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a thumb injury, per MLB.com's Mandy Bell.

According to Bell, Ramirez jammed the thumb in Friday's game against the Rockies, and Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters they hope he'll be OK with three days of rest.

Ramirez, 29, has already dealt with a minor injury this season after suffering a bruised lower right leg in May after fouling a pitch off himself. Generally speaking, however, injuries haven't been a major storyline in his career.

The three-time All-Star and 2020 AL MVP runner-up hit .266 with 36 homers, 103 RBI, 111 runs and a .893 OPS in 152 games last season, remaining one of the game's most dangerous offensive weapons. He's followed it up with a .305 average with 16 home runs so far this season.

With the Guardians letting a number of talented players, including Francisco Lindor, depart in recent years, it was questionable if Ramirez would remain with the team for the long term.

But he surprisingly answered that question, signing a team-friendly seven-year, $141 million extension in April.

It was a deal his camp apparently didn't want him to sign.

"I tried to talk him out of it," his agent, Rafa Nieves, told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez in May. "Everyone tried to talk him out of it."

"They told him that they can't afford what he's worth, and he told them that he didn't care," Nieves added. "He wanted to stay there, and they made it work. He knows that he left money on the table, but he says, '$150 million or $200 million, my life is gonna be the same. I'm happier with $150 million in Cleveland than $200 million somewhere else.'"

Whether the Guardians repay that hometown discount with a true contender around him over the duration of that contract remains to be seen.

In the short term, look for Ernie Clement to take Ramirez's place at third base.