Lakers' LeBron James: Illegal Screens Have Become 'Crazy,' Must Be Point of Emphasis

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

During Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James noticed something that didn't sit well with him.

James took umbrage with the amount of illegal screens he was seeing while the Miami Heat took on the Boston Celtics. He believes that it's something the league will have to address at some point.

James is more active on social media lately while he watches the postseason from home. The Lakers went 33-49 and fell short of the playoffs.

The 37-year-old even held a Q&A session with fans on Monday in which he called Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic his favorite player to watch and joked about playing hockey against star quarterback Tom Brady.