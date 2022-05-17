LeBron James Jokes About Being Able to Beat Tom Brady in Hockey Shootout on Twitter

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is confident in himself in a one-on-one scenario, and apparently it doesn't matter the sport.

While holding a Q&A session on Twitter on Monday night, James was asked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady which one of them would win in an ice hockey shootout. Of course, James chose himself, joking that he'd have to make an adjustment for his 6'8" frame:

James and Brady may have just provided an idea for another iteration of Capital One's The Match on TNT. This year's exhibition golf match will see Brady team up with Aaron Rodgers to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

James has time on his hands after the Lakers failed to qualify for the postseason after going 33-49. The Lakers are in the market for a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel in April.