Lakers' LeBron James: Mavs' Luka Doncic Is My Favorite NBA Player Under 25 Years Old

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been a bit more active on social media after his team failed to make the playoffs this season. On Monday, James invited fans to participate in an "ask me anything" session.

One question that caught James' attention was about his favorite player under the age of 25, and he gave that distinction to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

James has been enjoying the show like everyone else, as Doncic has been the most exciting player in the postseason. The 23-year-old led Dallas to an upset series win over the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in seven games. He scored 35 points on Sunday in a blowout victory on the road.

Dallas is in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since winning the NBA championship in 2011. Doncic and the Mavs will take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Wednesday.