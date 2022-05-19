Draymond Green: Patrick Beverley's Chris Paul Criticism 'Did Him a Huge Disservice'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley caused a stir earlier this week as a guest analyst for ESPN when he disparaged Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gave his thoughts on the situation during a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show (8:40 mark).



"I respect him standing on what he said. I just think it did him a huge disservice in showing what he's capable of from the TV side because that immediately became what it was about," Green said. "It became more about Patrick Beverley talking about Chris Paul, than about 'Man, Patrick Beverley is actually breaking the game down and telling us things that most people can't just see and make out.'"

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up on Monday, Beverley took aim at Paul following his disappointing performance in the Suns' loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals.

"Ain't nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the Phoenix Suns, nobody in the NBA. I'm just letting you know how NBA players feel," Beverley said, going further to add that Paul "literally can't guard."

Beverley immediately faced criticism for his comments, with many believing he was particularly harsh on Paul because of personal feelings. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard called Beverley's criticism "weird behavior." Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green said on NBC Sports' Inside the Green Room that Beverley isn't one to be criticizing anyone's defense.

"People target you too, Pat Bev. You ain't playing no f--king defense out there," Green said.

Draymond Green said the most unfortunate part about the situation is that Beverley's analysis was otherwise very impressive.

"I've seen more than just the Chris Paul stuff, and I actually think he's said some good things," Green said. "There's been times on there where he was very particular in breaking things down, he went in-depth on things. So I think people can really learn some things from listening to Patrick Beverley."