Damian Lillard Says Patrick Beverley Ripping Chris Paul is 'Weird Behavior'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard publicly questioned Minnesota Timberwolves floor general Patrick Beverley's strong, lengthy criticism of Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns Monday after they were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.

Among other things, Beverley, who appeared on Get Up and First Take Monday morning, notably said "guys in the NBA" don't worry about playing the Suns.

The Suns' season ended after a 123-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Paul struggled significantly in the final five games of the Mavs series, and the Suns trailed by as many as 46 points at home before falling to Dallas on Sunday.

The Mavs' starting backcourt of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson notably outscored Paul and fellow Suns guard Devin Booker 55-23.

It was an ugly end to the season, and Beverley provided a heavy dose of criticism for Paul.

Of note, he said on Get Up that the Suns should have benched Paul instead of center Deandre Ayton, who played just 17 minutes.

He also called Paul a "cone" on defense.

Lillard fired at Beverley's own game in reaction to all the talk:

The ending to the Suns' season naturally opens them up to criticism, but it was still an exceptional year for Paul nevertheless. He helped lead the Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record, earned his 12th All-Star Game honor and averaged 22.3 points and 11.3 assists per game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.