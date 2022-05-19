MLB Trade Rumors: Frankie Montas Linked to Yankees, Mets, Cardinals, More

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The fire sale in Oakland is likely to persist as Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas continues to generate interest from around Major League Baseball.

The New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees are among the teams that have been linked to Montas recently, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The news comes after The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported in April that Montas was likely to be dealt "long before" the August 2 trade deadline as the A's continue to shed payroll and talent in hopes of building for the future.

Montas has been Oakland's best starting pitcher this season. The 29-year-old has posted a 3.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 49 innings across eight starts. It follows a 2021 campaign in which he made 32 starts and punched out 207 batters in 187 innings.

If Montas is traded, the A's rotation will be down to Cole Irvin, Daulton Jefferies, Paul Blackburn and James Kaprielian. They have combined for a 7-10 record and 3.71 ERA this season.

Oakland has already dealt pitchers Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea in 2022. In addition, the team also parted ways with third baseman Matt Chapman and first baseman Matt Olson.

The teams that have expressed interest in Montas shouldn't be surprising.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in the league this season, having posted a 28-10 record, and are hoping to reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino sit atop the team's rotation, but adding Montas could be a game-changer.

Beyond Cole and Severino, the Yankees feature Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes. All have pitched well this season—especially Cortes, who sports a 1.35 ERA—but Montas would create depth and allow manager Aaron Boone to get creative.

The Mets rotation has dealt with its fair share of injuries, including to Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps), and it's still unclear when ace Jacob deGrom (shoulder) might return to the lineup.

Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker could use help while the injured trio sits.



Minnesota is in an injury pinch, too, so Montas would be an incredible pickup for the club. Bailey Ober (groin), Chris Paddack (Tommy John surgery), Kenta Maeda (elbow) and Randy Dobnak (finger) are all on the injured list, and the Twins need a proven pitcher who can join a group that includes Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer.

Chicago, meanwhile, is less in need of a rotational piece, but Lance Lynn remains on the injured list and Montas would help lock down the rotation alongside Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease. The same can be said for St. Louis,, which is without Jack Flaherty and could use the depth.