Yankees Trade Rumors: NL Exec Believes Joey Gallo Could Be Dealt at 2022 Deadline

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx reportedly could come to an end this season.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that some people around the league think that the Yankees could look to deal the struggling slugger by this year's trade deadline.

One National League executive compared his situation to pitcher Sonny Gray, who struggled in pinstripes but found his groove after he parted ways with New York.

"He’s been a little better lately," the NL executive said of Gallo. "If he continues to struggle, it wouldn’t surprise me to see them try to flip him."

Gallo has played in 34 games this season and has a batting average of .176 with five home runs, seven RBI and 45 strikeouts. He was held out of the starting lineup in Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, but he entered in the ninth inning and drew a walk. The Yankees lost the game 9-6 on a walk-off three-run home run by Anthony Santander.

The Yankees acquired Gallo from the Texas Rangers at last year's trade deadline, adding a much-needed lefty power bat to what was a lineup dominated by right-handers. However, he failed to find any consistency at the plate and continued his penchant for head-scratching strikeouts.

During his 92 games with New York, Gallo has totals of just 18 home runs, 29 RBI and 133 strikeouts with a batting average of .166.

The Yankees fell to 28-10 with Thursday's loss, but they still own the best record in the majors this season and have won 10 of its last 13 games.

The Yankees will return home for a three-game weekend series against the Chicago White Sox starting Friday.