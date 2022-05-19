Mets' Max Scherzer Out 6-8 Weeks with Oblique Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a "moderate to high grade" oblique strain during Wednesday night's start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Scherzer removed himself from the game after he felt soreness on his left side. He hoped his decision to come out when he felt the pain would prevent a more serious injury.

"Just felt a zing on my left side and just knew I was done," he told reporters. "When I felt it, I just knew there's no way you can throw another pitch, so just get out of there."

New York manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer was also dealing with multiple blisters on his pitching hand during his last two starts.

It's the latest setback for a Mets rotation that looked like one of MLB's best coming into the year.

Jacob deGrom, the 2018 and 2019 NL Cy Young Award winner, has yet to start a game this season because of a shoulder injury suffered in spring training.

Tylor Megill, who'd compiled a 2.43 ERA through six starts before giving up eight runs against the Washington Nationals last week, was subsequently placed on the injured list with biceps tendinitis.

Taijuan Walker also spent time on the IL with a shoulder injury but returned in late April after missing just shy of three weeks.

Between Walker, Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Williams, the Mets should still have enough starting depth to avoid a major drop-off, but the rotation's upside is obviously severely hampered without deGrom, Megill and potentially Scherzer.

David Peterson is an option to get called up from Triple-A if Scherzer lands on the IL.

The Mets own MLB's third-best record at 25-14, which also puts them six games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East division lead.

New York wraps up a four-game series with the Cardinals on Thursday before a six-game road trip with stops to face the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants.