Lane Kiffin: Jimbo Fisher's Response to Nick Saban NIL Comments Should Have Been PPV

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin thought Jimbo Fisher left some money on the table with his press conference addressing comments Nick Saban had made about Texas A&M paying for recruits.

In a viral moment from Thursday, Fisher told reporters that "some people think they’re God" and implied Saban might have some skeletons in his closet:

Kiffin apparently had the same reaction as everyone else watching the scene unfold.

"This can’t really be happening...is this real life?" he said of what he was thinking to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. "I still haven’t moved from my seat. That should've been on pay-per-view."

The press conference certainly felt like something that belonged in professional wrestling. One coach needling another in public is nothing new, but this went well beyond that.

Fisher and his staff put together the No. 1 recruiting class in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2022. The group includes eight 5-star players and 19 4-star players, and it's the single best class ever.

In February, Fisher took exception to the notion the name, image and likeness money played a role in the Aggies attracting so much talent:

That didn't stop Saban on Wednesday from saying "A&M bought every player on their team" and adding Alabama "didn't buy one player."

Once Texas A&M announced Fisher was holding an impromptu press conference, fans knew things were going to take an even more dramatic turn.

Perhaps Saban will offer a rebuttal in short order. Otherwise, it may not be until July 19 at the SEC media days until the coaching legend publicly addresses Fisher's remarks.

The next on-field encounter between the Aggies and Crimson Tide on Oct. 8 can't come soon enough, either.