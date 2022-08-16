Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Hernia Injury; Seahawks Hoping He'll Play Opener

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III may not be ready for the season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the running back missed Tuesday's practice because of a hernia, and the hope is for him to be ready to go by Week 1:

The 21-year-old transferred to Michigan State ahead of the 2021 season, and he made his one year with the Spartans count. He ran for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. His 1,725 yards from scrimmage were more than he had compiled across his two seasons at Wake Forest (1,205).

The Seahawks saw enough from the 5'9", 211-pound ball-carrier to select him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The move seemed to cement the franchise's decision to build the offense around a new vision, one that didn't include Russell Wilson. Carroll and general manager John Schneider want to set the tone on the ground.

Given what the Seahawks invested in him, Walker figures to be a big part of their future. Carroll isn't bereft of running back options with him out of the mix, though.

Rashaad Penny is coming off his best season as a pro, running for 749 yards and six touchdowns in 10 appearances, while Travis Homer provides depth.