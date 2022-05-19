Max Scherzer Injury Diagnosed as Left Side Discomfort; Mets SP to Get Imaging

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced that right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer left his team's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday with discomfort in his left side. He will undergo imaging on Thursday.

Scherzer left in the top of the sixth inning with the Mets up 5-2 after making his 87th pitch.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com and Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News provided more information.

Scherzer threw 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out four. Adam Ottavino came on in relief.

The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes, who covered Scherzer when he pitched for the Washington Nationals, provided comments after he left the game.

"Don't want to speculate, but I will say that Scherzer does not pitch if he feels something he thinks means he's at risk of serious injury," Janes wrote.

"If the hamstring hurts too much to pitch with usual mechanics, he waits. If he can maintain mechanics, he pitches."

"All of which is to say my main read on this is whatever Scherzer felt, he felt it had gotten to the point that the next pitch carried a risk of something going very wrong."

Thosar also set the scene at Citi Field after Scherzer left:

SNY's Ron Darling also spoke on the televised broadcast soon after the injury (h/t DiComo).

"Everything about his being says, 'Gut it out.' So when he doesn't gut it out, it's a little scary."

Scherzer entered Wednesday with a 4-1 record and 2.66 ERA in seven starts. He's recorded 55 strikeouts in 44 innings.

The 15-year MLB veteran is in his first season in New York. He's a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star who won the 2019 World Series with the Nats.

The Mets signed him to a three-year, $130 million contract before the season and has helped lead the Mets to first in the National League East with a 24-14 record.