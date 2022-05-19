X

    Max Scherzer Injury Diagnosed as Left Side Discomfort; Mets SP to Get Imaging

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 19, 2022

    The New York Mets announced that right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer left his team's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday with discomfort in his left side. He will undergo imaging on Thursday.

    Scherzer left in the top of the sixth inning with the Mets up 5-2 after making his 87th pitch.

    SNY @SNYtv

    Max Scherzer motions to the dugout and leaves the game in the middle of the 6th: <a href="https://t.co/EG5DkMTBN2">pic.twitter.com/EG5DkMTBN2</a>

    SNY Mets @SNY_Mets

    Max Scherzer appeared to point his glove to his left side before he walked off the mound: <a href="https://t.co/vPowBcZ03F">pic.twitter.com/vPowBcZ03F</a>

    Anthony DiComo of MLB.com and Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News provided more information.

    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo

    Max Scherzer is walking off the Citi Field mound alongside trainer Joe Golia here in the sixth. He's thrown 87 pitches. Appeared to be Scherzer's call to come out of this game.

    Deesha @DeeshaThosar

    Max Scherzer called Buck Showalter and Jeremy Hefner onto the mound at 87 pitches in the sixth inning, apparently saying "I'm done. I'm done."

    Scherzer threw 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out four. Adam Ottavino came on in relief.

    The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes, who covered Scherzer when he pitched for the Washington Nationals, provided comments after he left the game.

    "Don't want to speculate, but I will say that Scherzer does not pitch if he feels something he thinks means he's at risk of serious injury," Janes wrote.

    "If the hamstring hurts too much to pitch with usual mechanics, he waits. If he can maintain mechanics, he pitches."

    "All of which is to say my main read on this is whatever Scherzer felt, he felt it had gotten to the point that the next pitch carried a risk of something going very wrong."

    Thosar also set the scene at Citi Field after Scherzer left:

    Deesha @DeeshaThosar

    Man, you can feel the anxiety and worry at Citi Field right now with Scherzer out of his start and no word just yet on what exactly happened.

    SNY's Ron Darling also spoke on the televised broadcast soon after the injury (h/t DiComo).

    "Everything about his being says, 'Gut it out.' So when he doesn't gut it out, it's a little scary."

    Scherzer entered Wednesday with a 4-1 record and 2.66 ERA in seven starts. He's recorded 55 strikeouts in 44 innings.

    The 15-year MLB veteran is in his first season in New York. He's a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star who won the 2019 World Series with the Nats.

    The Mets signed him to a three-year, $130 million contract before the season and has helped lead the Mets to first in the National League East with a 24-14 record.

