Cardinals' Albert Pujols Ties Eddie Collins for 10th on MLB's All-Time Hits List

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals veteran first baseman Albert Pujols continues to work his way up the MLB record books.

In the second inning of Wednesday's game against the New York Mets, Pujols hit a two-run single that was the 3,313th hit of his career, tying Eddie Collins for 10th in MLB history.

Pujols is in his 22nd and final season in MLB, as he announced that he plans on retiring when the year is over. He signed with the Cardinals on a one-year deal to return to the team with which he spent the first 11 years of his career.

Through 17 appearances entering Wednesday, Pujols was batting .239 with two home runs and six RBI. The 42-year-old has spent time as designated hitter for St. Louis. He also made the first pitching appearance of his career during Sunday's blowout 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants. He pitched the ninth inning and surrendered a three-run home run as well as a solo blast, but he managed to get the final three outs.

"A dream come true to say that I did it," Pujols said. "It was fun. It wasn't fun giving up two bombs. I think the fans had a good time. I'm sure the guys that took me deep did, too."

The Cardinals are second in the National League Central with a 20-16 record entering Wednesday.