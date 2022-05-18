Chiefs Rumors: KC 'Optimistic' on Orlando Brown Long-Term Contract Extension

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs want Orlando Brown protecting star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for years to come, and the franchise is said to be "optimistic" about working out a long-term contract for the veteran offensive tackle, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

However, Fowler notes it could take some time for the sides to agree to terms because Brown does not have an agent.

That said, this process wasn't expected to go by quickly. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters in April before the draft that there was "no rush on either side" to hammer out a deal.

Brown is slated to play 2022 a one-year, $16.7 million deal after being franchise tagged. It's unclear how much money he's looking for on his next contract. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari are the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackles, making $23 million per year, according to Spotrac.

The Chiefs acquired Brown in a deal with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2021 campaign, parting ways with their first-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2021 draft and a fifth-rounder in 2022 as part of the deal.

Brown started 16 games last season and was a key piece along Kansas City's offensive line, which includes Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie. If the Chiefs are unable to lock up Brown to a long-term deal, they'll have a significant hole at left tackle after the 2022 campaign.

Considering the Chiefs already lost two major playmakers this offseason in wideout Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu, losing Brown after the 2022 season wouldn't be ideal for a franchise that has hopes of winning another Super Bowl in the near future.