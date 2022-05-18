Colin Kaepernick to Publish Young Adult Memoir Under Scholastic Deal About NFL Path

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is releasing his memoir as a graphic novel, according to the New York Times' Elizabeth A. Harris.

Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game will be released next spring and focus on his time in high school when he effectively had to choose baseball or football as the sport he'd continue pursuing.

"Many of my experiences in high school helped to anchor me in my understanding of Blackness, my community and my sense of worth," he wrote to Harris. "High school affirmed for me that it’s sometimes only by transgressing social expectations that we’re able to transform into our truest selves."

Kaepernick focused on the gridiron and enjoyed plenty of success. A star at Nevada in college, he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft.

In his second season, the 34-year-old threw for 1,814 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for 415 yards and five scores in 13 games as he helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl.

Kaepernick's efforts off the field might have surpassed what he achieved with San Francisco through the movement he helped spark in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

