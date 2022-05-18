WWE Rumors on Sasha Banks, Naomi Walkout and Mysterios Split; Strowman vs. Overeem

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE's Reported Behind-the-Scenes Reaction to Banks, Naomi

Multiple reports have surfaced after WWE women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during Monday night's episode of Raw.

Sasha and Naomi were supposed to be part of a six-pack challenge against Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. with the winner going on to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Instead, WWE went with a singles match between Asuka and Lynch, which Asuka won after spraying green mist in Big Time Becks' face.

Amid reports that Banks and Naomi walking out prompted the change to Raw's main event, WWE confirmed as much with the following statement:

In the statement, WWE claimed that Sasha and Naomi were uncomfortable working with two of the women in the match and walked out because of their belief that they weren't being respected as tag champs.

During the broadcast, Raw commentator Corey Graves referred to the walkout as "unprofessional" in what was likely a line fed to him by higher-ups.

One of the latest reports with regard to Sasha and Naomi came courtesy of PWTorch's Wade Keller (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co), who provided some insight into how those in WWE reacted to the incident.

Per Keller, the people within WWE he spoke to were "puzzled" by the conduct of Banks and Naomi and felt Sasha was "overreacting to a normal day at work."

Keller added that there is "not a ton of instant sympathy" for Banks and Naomi by others in WWE, and the prevailing thought is "where did that come from and how did they get themselves so worked up over this?"

In terms of specifics regarding why Sasha and Naomi walked out, Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported that Naomi was supposed to win the six-pack challenge and face Belair at Hell in a Cell.

That reportedly led to Banks and Naomi expressing concern over the direction of the women's tag team division, as they wanted to face Doudrop and Nikki in a tag title match at Hell in a Cell instead.

When WWE's decision-makers disagreed, that is reportedly when Banks and Naomi decided to walk out rather than going through with the plan.

Rey, Dominik Mysterio Split Reportedly Planned

WWE has reportedly informed Rey and Dominik Mysterio that it intends to split them up in the future.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Davis), WWE recently told the Mysterios that the plan moving forward is for Dominik to be on his own.

Meltzer noted that WWE told Rey and Dominik of the plan at around the same time they were booked in injury angles against Veer Mahaan in recent weeks.

Both Rey and Dominik were written off the show for a few weeks before returning on Monday night's episode of Raw to save Mustafa Ali from an attack at the hands of Veer.

The Mysterios worked together, so WWE still hasn't put any split plans into action.

Meltzer said WWE had told Rey and Dominik in the past that they were going to be split up only to reverse course, noting that a split had been teased "three or four times" before.

Rey and Dominik became the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history when they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships last year, and they have been a team for essentially Dominik's entire tenure with the company.

While keeping Dominik with Rey essentially ensures that Dominik gets a positive reaction, it may also be capping what he can do individually.

A Dominik heel turn and eventual match with Rey may be precisely what Dominik needs to reach the next level on his own, although there would be some risk on WWE's part in doing that if the WWE Universe doesn't embrace the rivalry.

Strowman vs. Overeem Advertised for Independent Show

A former WWE world champion and UFC star are scheduled to headline an independent wrestling show next month.

According to Fightful's Jeremy Lambert, World Entertainment Series is advertising a main event of Adam "Braun Strowman" Scherr against Alistair Overeem for a June 4 event in Nottingham, England.

World Entertainment Series is a promotion founded by former WWE tag team AOP, who are currently going by the name Legion of Pain.

While he currently wrestles under his real name, Scherr is best known to wrestling fans as Braun Strowman thanks to his six-year run on WWE's main roster.

Strowman was a dominant force during his time in WWE and even held the Universal Championship once, but WWE shockingly released him in June 2021.

Overeem, 42, is an MMA veteran who fought under the UFC banner from 2011 to 2021.

He famously beat Brock Lesnar in his UFC debut and went on to score wins over several other big-name heavyweights, including Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum and Alexey Oleynik.

While Overeem never won a title in UFC, he was the inaugural Strikeforce heavyweight champion and posted a career professional record of 47-19 with one no contest.

Since Overeem was born in London, a wrestling card with him as a headliner in England figures to generate a ton of interest.

Additionally, AOP have booked several other former WWE talents on the show, including Nia Jax, Lana, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Mojo Rawley and Fandango, among others.

Those interested in the event will be able to watch it streaming live on FITE TV.

