Steelers Rumors: Minkah Fitzpatrick New Contract 'Won't Be Rushed' Before Season

Talks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick about a contract extension could reportedly heat up before the 2022 NFL season gets underway in September.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Fitzpatrick "will likely be aiming" to set a new standard at the position for per-year average salary, a mark currently held by the Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams at $17.6 million, but the Steelers may take their time.

"They won't be rushed into a deal," a source told Fowler.

