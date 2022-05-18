X

    Steelers Rumors: Minkah Fitzpatrick New Contract 'Won't Be Rushed' Before Season

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2022

    Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Talks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick about a contract extension could reportedly heat up before the 2022 NFL season gets underway in September.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Fitzpatrick "will likely be aiming" to set a new standard at the position for per-year average salary, a mark currently held by the Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams at $17.6 million, but the Steelers may take their time.

    "They won't be rushed into a deal," a source told Fowler.

