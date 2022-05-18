DK Metcalf Rumors: Seahawks Passed on Trade Offers; WR 'Settled' in Long-Term Plans

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly settled on wide receiver DK Metcalf being "part of the long-term plans" after turning down trade proposals throughout the 2022 NFL offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that rival teams checked in on Metcalf to see whether he could depart amid a rebuild that saw longtime cornerstones Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner move on, but the Hawks' front office "eschewed any offers."

After the exits of Wilson and Wagner, one of the key questions was whether Metcalf would want to stay with the organization through what could be a couple of lean years while the team hunts for a new franchise quarterback and defensive leader.

In March, the 24-year-old wideout explained on the KG Certified podcast (via TMZ Sports) he was "in shock" over Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos and admitted the release of Wagner, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams, "hurt" because they had a brother-like relationship.

Yet he viewed the situation as a chance to put his own stamp on the Seahawks organization.

"It's my time in Seattle, now. That's the way I look at it," Metcalf said.

That's great news for the Hawks, given the terrific start to the receiver's NFL career.

Metcalf has recorded 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in 49 appearances across his first three seasons. His 22 TD grabs over the past two years rank fifth in the league.

Next on the to-do list if the Seahawks are going to keep him for the long haul will be a lucrative contract extension. His rookie deal will expire after the 2022 campaign and, since he wasn't a first-round pick, there's no fifth-year team option for 2023.

The Hawks could use the franchise tag to keep him for next season if a new deal isn't in place, but an extension is the better route since it will provide more financial clarity as the team attempts to speedrun its rebuild.

Wide receiver contracts have exploded in recent years, headlined by the Raiders giving Davante Adams a $140 million extension in March after acquiring him in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

While Metcalf may not match number, there's a strong possibility he could receive a nine-figure contract given his age and production.

The presence of Metcalf, fellow receiver Tyler Lockett (under contract through 2025) and tight ends Noah Fant (2023) and Will Dissly (2024) would give the passing game a solid foundation once a long-term answer at quarterback is found.

For now, a competition between Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason will likely determine Seattle's starter at the sport's most important position in 2022, which limits the offense's short-term upside.