Video: Red Sox Fan at Fenway Park Catches 2 Astros Home Runs in Same Inning

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Houston Astros unloaded on the Boston Red Sox during Tuesday's game at Fenway Park, launching five home runs off Nathan Eovaldi in the second inning to take an early 9-1 lead.

Two of those home runs were hit over the Green Monster, and the same lucky fan happened to catch both home run balls in a rather wild moment that you don't see every day.

The Red Sox have struggled this season, but giving up five home runs in one inning, which is tied for the all-time MLB record, is unacceptable. With that said, it didn't seem like the Boston fan that caught two home run balls was too upset about the score.

The Red Sox entered Tuesday's game fourth in the AL East with a 14-21 record, which is one of their worst starts over the last several years.