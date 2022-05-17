Patrick Beverley: Chris Paul History Dates Back to Showdown at LeBron James Camp

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

After calling out Chris Paul during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Patrick Beverley revealed to Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A's World that his beef with the Phoenix Suns point guard began when he was in college and went to a LeBron James camp.

"I appreciate everything he's done for the game," Beverley said. "Me and CP, this started when I was in college. I went to LeBron James' camp. ... and I got a taste of little CP there. ... It's always been something from there."

Beverley continued: "I respect his game. ... But the praise that he gets and the slander that he doesn't get when he doesn't perform, it's not the same as it is with every other superstar. and my question is why not?"

During his initial appearance on Get Up, Beverley went on a rant about how Paul doesn't play good defense and that "he literally can’t guard" anybody.

"Ain't nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the Phoenix Suns, nobody in the NBA," Beverley said. "I'm just letting you know how NBA players feel. He's finessed the game to the point where he gets all of the petty calls, all the swipe-throughs at the end."

Those comments came after Paul and the Suns were eliminated from the NBA playoffs with a 123-90 Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals. It was a game in which the Suns had just 27 points at halftime and were getting blown out.

Paul began Phoenix's series against Dallas on a high note, putting up 59 points through the first three games. However, he fell apart through the final four games, putting up just 35 points, including a 10-point outing in Game 7, which is inexcusable.

In addition, the Suns were outscored by 39 points in Game 7 with Paul on the court, which is why Beverley was so emphatic in his comments when he mentioned that Paul doesn't play good defense.

However, it might not be fair to say that Paul is a defensive liability just yet. He was a solid defender throughout the regular season and contributed to the Suns finishing with the third-best defensive rating in the NBA.

With their season now over, Paul and the Suns can focus on improving for the 2022-23 season. If that includes working on defense, then so be it.