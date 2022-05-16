Patrick Beverley: 'Nobody in the NBA' Is Worried About Chris Paul, 'He Can't Guard'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley said "nobody in the NBA" is worried about point guard Chris Paul when opponents play the Phoenix Suns and that the 17-year NBA veteran "literally can't guard."



Beverley made his remarks on ESPN's Get Up Monday:

"Ain't nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the Phoenix Suns, nobody in the NBA. I'm just letting you know how NBA players feel. He's finessed the game to the point where he gets all of the petty calls, all the swipe-throughs at the end.

"I mean, we going to be honest? You want me to be really honest? He should've fouled out. He should've fouled out the last game too. You see the replay against [Jalen Brunson], he hit him on the shoulder, hit him on the mouth, ref don't call anything.

"If that's me, oh review it, oh flagrant-1! If that's him, they don't call it. So let's not get it twisted. He should've fouled out, he can't guard. He literally can't guard."

Beverley's comments dropped one day after Paul and the Suns were eliminated from the playoffs after a 123-90 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Paul has made nine NBA All-Defensive Teams during his storied career, but the Mavericks' backcourt had his number.

Mavs guards Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson scored 59 points on 23-of-38 shooting Sunday, while Suns starting guards Devin Booker and Paul posted just 21 points on 7-of-22 shooting. The Mavs outscored the Suns by 39 points with Paul on the court.

Even backup Dallas guard Spencer Dinwiddie got in on the act.

Simply put, the Paul that appeared in the regular season, the first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans and the first two games of the Mavs matchup did not show up for the final playoff performances of the year.

Doncic and Brunson also significantly outplayed Paul and Booker over the course of the seven-game series with their 51.3 points per game compared to 36.8 PPG for the Suns' duo.

For much of this year, the Suns' defense was largely sensational, and Paul certainly played a role en route to Phoenix finished third in defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference.

However, the Mavs proved to be far too strong for the Suns in Game 7, and now, Phoenix's once-promising season has concluded.