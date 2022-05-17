Former Dolphins, Texans RB Phillip Lindsay Agrees to Contract with Colts

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent running back Phillip Lindsay reached a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, per agent Mike McCartney.

Lindsay spent last season with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in a limited role.

Details of the contract are unknown.

After rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, Lindsay has ran for only 751 yards over the last two years.

The 27-year-old will join the Colts looking to compete for a backup spot behind workhorse Jonathan Taylor. Nyheim Hines has served as the Colts' primary backup and third-down back over the past four seasons. There's little reason to believe Hines won't have a significant advantage over Lindsay heading into camp.

If that's the case, Lindsay's most immediate competition could be a group of undrafted free agents littered across the Colts roster. D'vonte Price, CJ Verdell and Max Borghi are among the undrafted names that the Colts have brought in as free agents. Deon Jackson, a 2021 undrafted free agent, is also on the roster.