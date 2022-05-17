Tom Brady to Be 1st Subject of Netflix Comedy Special 'Greatest Roasts of All Time'

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

NFL fans who have watched Tom Brady defeat their teams on the field for the past two decades will reportedly at least have the chance to laugh at the all-time great in the near future.

According to Joe Otterson of Variety, Brady will be the first person roasted on the new Netflix comedy special Greatest Roasts of All Time.

The future Hall of Famer will be an executive producer for his roast that will be filmed in 2023 as well as future ones.

Jeff Ross, who is best known for his performances on roasts for Comedy Central and others, is also one of the executive producers.

The roasters will likely have to look for some material off the field because it's not as if Brady has given them much to criticize when it comes to his performance on it. After all, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has more Lombardi Trophies than any individual franchise and is quarterbacking a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that figures to be among the realistic contenders again in 2022.

His resume also includes five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs, two Offensive Player of the Year awards, 15 Pro Bowl selections and, now, the title of executive producer for his own roast.