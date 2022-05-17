X

    WWE Responds After Sasha Banks, Naomi Leave During Monday's WWE Raw

    Doric SamMay 17, 2022

    During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of the show over creative differences, causing the planned main event to be changed.

    WWE issued a statement regarding Banks and Naomi leaving the show, saying they "claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions."

