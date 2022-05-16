Mac Jones, Patriots QBs to Work with Joe Judge; Ex-Giants HC Unsure Who'll Call Plays

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

There appears to be more clarity regarding the role of New England Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge.

Judge told reporters that he will be working with second-year signal-caller Mac Jones and the team's other quarterbacks. However, the former New York Giants coach added that he is not yet sure who will be calling the plays during the 2022 season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has identified Judge and Matt Patricia as the leading offensive assistants for the 2022 season, but he hadn't specified their roles. A former Detroit Lions head coach and longtime Pats defensive coordinator, Patricia said Monday that he will be working again with the offensive line.

Judge and Patricia are expected to fill the void of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels acted as the team's play-caller previously.

"Look, I'll tell you directly and honestly right now, nothing has been declared or decided or voiced to me. ... In terms of who calls plays, to be honest with you, that's not the main focus right now," Judge said. "When Coach wants to go ahead and declare a role like that, he'll tell us."

Judge went 10-23 in two seasons as Giants head coach before getting fired in February. He had gotten an up-close look at Jones during a joint practice last team, and he also did extensive research on the 23-year-old leading up to the 2021 draft.

"There's a lot of things you're impressed with: the accuracy, the presence in the pocket, the decision-making, things of that nature," Judge said of Jones. "I like the way he handled and commanded the huddle and team when we practiced against him; that's something that really stood out to me."