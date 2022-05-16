Tiger Woods Says Knee Will 'Keep Getting Stronger' Ahead of 2022 PGA Championship

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

When he tees off in the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods believes he'll be at a better place physically than when he competed in the Masters to signal his return to competitive golf.

"It's only going to keep getting stronger," Woods told reporters Sunday of his surgically repaired right knee. "The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I'll be able to get stronger. It's going to ache, but that's the way it's going to be."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.