Tiger Woods Plays 2nd 9-hole Practice Round Ahead of 2022 PGA Championship

Ahead of this week's PGA Tournament, Tiger Woods played his second nine-hole practice round in as many days at Southern Hills Country Club.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN noted Woods played the front nine Sunday before returning to the course Monday.

When he tees off in the PGA Championship, Woods believes he'll be at a better place physically than when he competed in the Masters to signal his return to competitive golf.

"It's only going to keep getting stronger," Woods told reporters Sunday of his surgically repaired right knee. "The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I'll be able to get stronger. It's going to ache, but that's the way it's going to be."

The 15-time major champion defied expectations when he went one under in the first round of the Masters last month, putting him four shots back of tournament leader Sungjae Im. It was enough for fans to wonder whether they'd see the legend pull off another miracle at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods steadily fell back to earth and wound up in 47th at 13 over.

That was to be expected considering the 46-year-old hadn't entered a PGA Tour event since his serious car crash in February 2021. In the immediate aftermath of the wreck, it wasn't clear whether he'd be able to continue his career at all, so seeing him simply make the cut was a welcome surprise.

The same perspective largely applies to the PGA Championship, a tournament in which Woods is +6500 to win ($100 bet wins $6,500) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Well before the accident, Woods was clearly on the decline. The numerous injuries he had picked up over his career were adding up in a big way. His frank admission that he'll never have full mobility in his knee following the crash is a reminder of his new reality.

Woods is facing an uphill battle in pursuit of his 16th major title, and there's unlikely to be much optimism about his odds when the competition kicks off Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

