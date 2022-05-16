Report: Deshaun Watson Takes Browns Offense to Bahamas to Build Chemistry, Work Out

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is taking the offense to the Bahamas for offseason workouts and chemistry-building, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

"I'm told Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend," Anderson wrote. "The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts."

The Browns acquired Watson via trade with the Houston Texans on March 18. They sent their first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 to Houston as part of the deal.

Watson is going through his first offseason as a Brown while there are 22 active civil lawsuits from women against him alleging sexual assault, harassment or misconduct during massage therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021.

After the 2020 campaign, Watson made a trade request in January 2021. Two months later, news of the first civil lawsuit broke. Watson sat the entire season amid the trade request and civil lawsuits. In March, two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him following criminal complaints regarding the sexual misconduct allegations.

The ex-Clemson Tiger denied the allegations in his introductory Browns press conference.

"I know these allegations [are] very, very serious," Watson told reporters. "But I've never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman."

The NFL is conducting an investigation into the matter and can punish Watson if it finds him in violation of its personal conduct policy. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in late March that there is no timetable for a decision on the matter.

However, Anderson also reported Monday that the NFL plans to speak with Watson in Texas this week.

As for now, the three-time Pro Bowler is taking over a 8-9 Browns team that will look far different on offense because of numerous personnel moves.

Cleveland traded for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and drafted Purdue wideout David Bell, who could be starting in the slot. Tight end Austin Hooper was released, and David Njoku figures to get his shot as the true TE1. Nick Harris is also set to start at center after the release of JC Tretter.

The biggest change is moving from Baker Mayfield to Watson at quarterback. The new signal-caller faces some challenges taking over a team with a lot of new players, so the Bahamas trip seems like a solution to build some chemistry before their season starts Sept. 11 versus the Carolina Panthers.