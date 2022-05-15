NASCAR at Kansas 2022 Results: Kurt Busch Takes Checkered Flag over Kyle Larson

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kurt Busch held off Kyle Larson to emerge victorious in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway for his first win of the 2022 season. The victory puts Busch in position for a spot in the Cup Series Playoffs despite a slow start to the year.

It's Busch's first career win at Kansas Speedway and his first win while racing for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing in the No. 45 Toyota.

It was an unlikely win for Busch, who had struggled throughout most of the 2022 season. He had led just nine laps this year entering Sunday. The victory snaps a 27-race winless streak for Busch.

Busch's younger brother Kyle Busch, who won the first stage of Sunday's race, placed third. Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five.

Kurt Busch won the second stage and secured the overall victory after a late pass that caused Larson to run into the wall.

It was a rough day for multiple drivers as tire issues seemed to be the theme of the afternoon. Daniel Suarez caused an early caution when he spun into a wall to derail his strong start.

William Byron hit a wall after sustaining a flat in his left rear tire. He was two laps behind after being forced to pit.

A tire issue by Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap of Stage 2 opened the door for Kurt Busch to grab the win.

Early in the third stage, Chase Elliott also fell victim to the left rear tire issue. He was notably unhappy with the race conditions after his crash.

Despite the issues throughout Sunday, Fox's Bob Pockrass reported that there is confidence that next week's race won't face the same problems:

NASCAR will return to action next Sunday afternoon for the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway.