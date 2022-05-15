NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament 2022: Quarterfinal Bracket, Schedule, Round 1 Results

G Fiume/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament wrapped up Sunday with No. 1 seed Maryland headlining the action.

A dominant performance against Vermont further established the Terrapins, who completed an undefeated run through the regular season, as the team to beat. The Terps are seeking their fourth NCAA title and their first national championship since 2017.

Let's check out a full list of the day's results, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by the quarterfinals schedule and a recap of each game.

Sunday's 1st-Round Results

No. 1 Maryland 21, Vermont 5

No. 7 Cornell vs. Ohio State (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Rutgers vs. Harvard (5 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Georgetown vs. Delaware (7:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Matchups

Saturday, May 21: No. 4 Yale vs. No. 5 Princeton

Saturday, May 21: No. 3 Penn vs. TBD

Sunday, May 22: No. 1 Maryland vs. Virginia

Sunday, May 22: TBD vs. TBD

Start times to be announced. To see the full bracket, visit the NCAA's official website.

Maryland 21, Vermont 5

Logan Wisnauskas surpassed the 50-goal mark by finding the net four times as the Terps easily pulled away from the Catamounts.

Wisnauskas, who's now scored 52 times during his senior season, opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the game and added two assists. Anthony DeMaio and Owen Murphy also netted hat tricks for Maryland.

The top seed led 3-1 after the first quarter and then eliminated any drama from the proceedings with a nine-goal outburst in the second.

Other standout performers from the Terrapins included Keegan Khan (2 G, 3A), Jack Koras (2 G) and Jack Brennan (1 G, 2 A). Goalies Logan McNaney and Drew Morris combined for 17 saves.

Vermont qualified for the NCAA tournament by winning the America East title, and it crushed MAAC champion Manhattan in the play-in round, 15-3, to secure its first NCAA tourney victory in program history.

The Catamounts were no match for the well-oiled machine that is Maryland, but it still marked their second straight season reaching the NCAA tournament and fourth consecutive year posting a record above .500 under head coach Chris Feifs.

Before Feifs arrived in 2017 the team had only posted a record over .500 once in the previous 10 years.

Brock Haley, David Closterman, Liam Limoges, Michael McCormack and James Basile were the goal scorers for Vermont in Sunday's season-ending loss.