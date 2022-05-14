X

    Former WWE Star Virgil Diagnosed with Stage 2 Colon Cancer

    Adam WellsMay 15, 2022

    Source: WWE.com

    Former WWE Superstar Virgil has been diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer.

    He made the announcement Saturday on Twitter:

    Virgil @TheRealVirgil

    It’s really shitty right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support. <a href="https://t.co/PG7VkpQWxP">https://t.co/PG7VkpQWxP</a> love you guys <a href="https://t.co/6EF1YzT7Ai">pic.twitter.com/6EF1YzT7Ai</a>

