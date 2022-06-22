Blue Jays George Springer Exits Blue Jays vs. White Sox with Elbow Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer exited Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox with right elbow discomfort, the team announced.

It's unclear if Springer will miss any time moving forward because of the ailment.

Springer missed one game this season because of an ankle injury suffered in a May 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He sprained his left ankle trying to make a catch at the wall in the second inning.

The injury looked similar to one Springer sustained in August 2021. The three-time All-Star had to miss two weeks as a result, but he looked fine after returning. He posted a .256/.336/.470 slash line with six homers and 15 RBI over the final 29 games during the regular season.

Springer is off to a good start so far this season. The 32-year-old has a .263/.337/.496 slash line with 13 homers and 34 RBI in 62 games.

If Springer is unable to suit up for the Blue Jays on Wednesday and beyond, Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer can fill in at center field. Tapia has been Toronto's primary starter in right field.

Zimmer has struggled offensively with a .440 OPS in 62 at-bats, but he's been good on defense throughout his career.

The Blue Jays are second in the AL East with a 38-29 record, 11.5 games behind the first place New York Yankees and just one game ahead of the third place Boston Red Sox. They'll need Springer to remain healthy to maintain that second place position.