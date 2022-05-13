76ers' Danny Green Diagnosed with Torn ACL, LCL Injuries After Joel Embiid Collision

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers wing Danny Green suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during Thursday's season-ending loss to the Miami Heat.

The 76ers confirmed the injuries Friday. Green said the LCL tear caused him the most pain.

He suffered the injury during the first quarter when teammate Joel Embiid fell awkwardly into his leg.

The Sixers lost 99-90 to the Heat and were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs in six games.

Green, 34, has spent the past two seasons with the Sixers after previous stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Green's greatest accolades are his three NBA championships.

He won a title with the Spurs in 2014, the Raptors in 2019 and the Lakers in 2020, making him one of four players in NBA history to win a championship with three different franchises.

The former University of North Carolina standout has been a solid role player throughout his 13-year NBA career, averaging 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers made, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal per contest in 819 regular-season games. He shoots 42.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. He was an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2017.

While Green had primarily been a starter since 2011, he took on a different role this season, coming off the bench in 34 of his 62 games.

The diminished role yielded his lowest production since the 2010-11 season, as he averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers made, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game.

Green started all 12 games during the playoffs, though, and averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers made and 1.0 steal.

After signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the 76ers last year, Green is under contract next season, although his salary isn't guaranteed.

Given the timing and severity of the injury, he seems likely to miss much or all of the 2022-23 season, which is a blow to Philly's roster.

The expectation is that the Sixers will return the core of Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris next season, but if Green can't play, they will need to find another three-and-D veteran at an affordable price.