    MLB Rumors: Latest on Brett Gardner's Options with Yankees, Blue Jays and Braves

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2022

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    Free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner reportedly turned down offers from multiple teams since the end of the 2021 season.

    According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Gardner declined a one-year, $6 million contract from the Toronto Blue Jays after the MLB lockout and did not pursue an opportunity with the Atlanta Braves when they expressed interest.

    The New York Yankees are the only team Gardner has played for, and Rosenthal noted it was "likely" they are the only team with which he would sign.

    Since the Yankees appear to have moved on, however, the 38-year-old's career may be over.

