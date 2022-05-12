WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Won't Be on Hell in a Cell Match Card

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns reportedly won't be part of next month's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc's Matthew Wilkinson), Reigns is not being advertised for any WWE events in July or August, but the expectation is that his next title match will occur at Money in the Bank on July 2.

Hell in a Cell is scheduled for June 5 and it will take place at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago.

At WrestleMania 38 in April, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the Universal Championship and win the WWE Championship, making him a double world champion.

The Tribal Chief has now held the universal title for over 600 days, giving him the longest world title reign in WWE in over three decades.

Reigns has not defended either of his titles in a televised match since WrestleMania, though, and he has competed in only one televised match since then as well.

That match occurred last weekend at WrestleMania Backlash and it saw him team with his Bloodline brethren, The Usos, in a winning effort against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

Reigns recently entered into a rivalry with McIntyre, and the expectation was that it would lead to a championship match between them at a pay-per-view. That may still be the case, but WWE seems to be saving it for one of its bigger shows.

Money in the Bank would be a realistic and logical target for Reigns vs. McIntyre since it will be a large-scale event held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Reigns not participating in Hell in a Cell could also be a sign that he is indeed taking on a lighter workload moving forward.

Following a house show in Trenton, New Jersey, on Sunday, Reigns cut a promo during which he said he didn't know if he would ever be back in Trenton for another show:

Reigns said he was entering a "new phase" in his life, which led fans to speculate on his future in WWE and whether he was considering making the move to Hollywood.

Per Meltzer, Reigns recently signed a new contract with WWE that will provide him with a less-taxing schedule, meaning he may work fewer house shows and get more time off.

The 36-year-old Reigns has been the unquestioned face and leader of WWE since returning from a hiatus about two years ago and turning heel.

Reigns has done the best work of his career and gained a lot of respect from the WWE fanbase during that time, perhaps earning him the right to be a bit more selective with where and when he wants to work moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).