Tom Brady's Net Worth, Earnings After Agreeing to Reported $375M Fox Sports Contract

With a swipe of the pen, Tom Brady might earn more breaking down football games than he did playing in them.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will join Fox's NFL coverage upon his retirement from the NFL. His contract will be worth $37.5 million annually over 10 years.

That overall total ($375 million) would exceed his $333 million in career earnings from the NFL following the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

That will also pad his already sizable net worth, which is estimated to be $250 million.

While former players have frequently found homes in the broadcast booth once their playing careers have ended, the arms race largely began when Tony Romo inked an extension with CBS that nets him roughly $17 million per year.

There has never been more competition among the NFL's media partners either. In addition to the old guard of CBS, Fox and ESPN/ABC, Amazon Prime Video is entering the fray starting with the upcoming season. Amazon has the exclusive broadcasting rights for Thursday Night Football.

In general, those companies aren't in direct competition with one another since the scheduling windows for their showcase games don't overlap. But there's clearly a battle to have the biggest and most star-studded broadcast crew as possible.

ESPN poached Joe Buck and Troy Aikman from Fox Sports to helm Monday Night Football, on top of having Peyton and Eli Manning work their alternate broadcasts. Fox responded by signing arguably the greatest player in NFL history and for significantly more than Aikman will earn from ESPN.

According to Marchand, Buck and Aikman will collectively earn $165 million over the next five years.

Sometimes—well pretty much all of the time—it pays to be Tom Brady.