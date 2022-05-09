Kayvon Thibodeaux Gets No. 5 Giants Jersey from Graham Gano Ahead of Rookie Season

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has a deep connection with the No. 5.

It was the number he wore as an All-American for the Oregon Ducks. New York selected him fifth overall in this year's NFL draft. Now, it'll be the number he wears when he suits up on Sundays.

The Giants announced that Thibodeaux will wear the No. 5 jersey after veteran kicker Graham Gano gave it up.

Thibodeaux also has a tattoo of five tally marks for five friends he "was going to become successful with," according to the Giants.

The 21-year-old edge-rusher was one of two first-round picks for New York, which selected offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7. The two of them are excellent foundational pieces that should set up the Giants for success for years to come.