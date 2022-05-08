Drew McIntyre Discusses WWE Ropes Breaking During Match with Bobby Lashley

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

During a house show in England late last month, the ring rope broke during a match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, sending The Almighty toppling to the outside.

McIntyre recently spoke about the scary scene with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports:

“For me, it was very quick yet very slow at the same time. When trouble happens, things seem to slow down for me and I’m very aware of what’s going on. I knew when I hit the ropes, something went wrong. I was able to catch myself very quickly and was watching straight ahead, and saw how Lashley went over. So the rope broke as I connected. He was a split second behind me. He had no rope. He went into what should have been the top rope and he continued head over heels at the speed he was going.

"Thankfully, I could see how he landed. He went head over heels. Those giant traps hit the ring apron. His head didn’t connect with the ring apron, thankfully. He flipped himself right around onto the mat outside. I could see he was probably going to be OK.

"Knowing him, he’d be OK. A guy who just likes to roll around and fight during the day, and take unnecessary falls during the day. I always say, ‘no cameras are watching right now. Why are you doing this to yourself?’ But he enjoys the physicality. I could see he landed safely, and knowing him, I knew he’d be okay. And thankfully, he was okay. In those situations, you can only hope for the best-case scenario. Accidents do happen.”

Lashley wound up avoiding injury and was able to complete the match, but it's nevertheless evidence of how much trust the performers put in their bodies every night. A rope malfunction is a grave error; the wrestlers are regularly whipping their bodies into them at full speed and need to have them safely secured.

All's well that ends well, but odds are whoever was responsible for putting that particular ring together got an earful after Lashley's near-catastrophic accident.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).