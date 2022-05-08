Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller Working with Designer For Rams' 2022 Super Bowl Rings

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller may not be on the Rams anymore, but they're going to have a large say in how the team's Super Bowl rings look.

Jason of Beverly Hills told TMZ Sports he's been working with Beckham and Miller regularly to get their input on the design of the rings.

Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, who currently are on the Rams roster, have also been working on finalizing the design.

"That is going to be a legendary ring," Jason said. "I'm from L.A., so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me."

Jason has been responsible for the title rings worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers in recent years.

Beckham remains a free agent, while Miller signed a massive $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in March.