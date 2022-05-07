X

    Giannis Doesn't Want Fine for Criticizing Refs After Game 3: 'Got to Pay for Diapers'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2022

    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    The hardships of fatherhood probably won't provide Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with immunity when he wants to be critical of the officiating.

    Following his team's 103-101 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Antetokounmpo alluded to issues he had with the referees. However, he said he didn't want to go into specifics because he's "got to pay for diapers":

    Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

    Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo: “How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000? It’s a lot of money. So, I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers.” <a href="https://t.co/xOQKTQVYXi">pic.twitter.com/xOQKTQVYXi</a>

