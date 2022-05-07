Giannis Doesn't Want Fine for Criticizing Refs After Game 3: 'Got to Pay for Diapers'

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The hardships of fatherhood probably won't provide Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with immunity when he wants to be critical of the officiating.

Following his team's 103-101 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Antetokounmpo alluded to issues he had with the referees. However, he said he didn't want to go into specifics because he's "got to pay for diapers":

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

