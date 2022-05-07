Giannis Doesn't Want Fine for Criticizing Refs After Game 3: 'Got to Pay for Diapers'May 8, 2022
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
The hardships of fatherhood probably won't provide Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with immunity when he wants to be critical of the officiating.
Following his team's 103-101 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Antetokounmpo alluded to issues he had with the referees. However, he said he didn't want to go into specifics because he's "got to pay for diapers":
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.