    Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby as Heavy Underdog in Historic Upset

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2022

    The first leg of the Triple Crown is complete for Rich Strike after he won the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

    One of the greatest upsets in Derby history unfolded down the final stretch as Rich Strike surged ahead of Epicenter and Zandon on the rail.

    Kentucky Derby Results

    1. Rich Strike
    2. Epicenter
    3. Zandon
    4. Simplification
    5. Mo Donegal
    6. Barber Road
    7. Tawny Port
    8. Smile Happy
    9. Tiz the Bomb
    10. Zozos
    11. Classic Causeway
    12. Taiba
    13. Crown Pride
    14. Happy Jack
    15. Messier
    16. White Abarrio
    17. Charge It
    18. Cyberknife
    19. Pioneer of Medina
    20. Summer Is Tomorrow

    Rich Strike team collects $1.86 million of the race's $3 million purse. Epicenter's runner-up finish nets $600,000 for his group.

    As Saturday's post time neared, there wasn't a clear runaway favorite. Epicenter (4-1) had the best odds (5-1) on the Derby's official site, and he was followed closely behind by Taiba (5-1), Messier (6-1) and Zandon (6-1).

    Epicenter finished second at the Lecomte Stakes before claiming victory in the Risen Star Stakes and Louisiana Derby. Taiba only had one graded stakes event to his name but made it count by winning the Santa Anita Derby. Messier was runner-up to Taiba at Santa Anita Park in April, and Zandon was coming off a Blue Grass Stakes triumph.

    The 2021 Run for the Roses featured a dramatic battle down the final stretch between Medina Spirit (who was subsequently disqualified), Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie and Essential Quality. This year was no different.

    Coming around the final turn, it looked like the Derby would provide a predictable result. Epicenter passed Messier on the outside, with Zandon trying to keep pace to his right. The fears about jockey Joel Rosario getting stuck on the rail by starting from the No. 3 gate were unfounded.

    For all intents and purposes, the race was Epicenter's to lose after he paced himself perfectly to conserve enough energy for the last few furlongs.

    Then Rich Strike hit the turbo button. He delivered an incredible performance that won't be soon forgotten. The only thing that was missing was jockey Sonny Leon giving Rosario the peace sign a la Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

    The story is also something ripped straight from a movie as Rich Strike was a late addition to the field.

    Consistently getting on the biggest underdogs isn't a strategy that will yield positive results over time, but sometimes there's such a big long shot that you simply can't help yourself.

    In the case of Rich Strike, a lot of people who thought they were throwing money down the drain are laughing their way to the bank.

    As the Derby winner, Rich Strike will presumably look to continue his quest for the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 21. The shortest of the three races, the Preakness Stakes always presents a slightly different challenge.

