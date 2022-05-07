Paul Pierce Calls Luka Doncic NBA's 'Real MVP' for Mavs' Win vs. Chris Paul, Suns

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic isn't a finalist for the 2021-22 NBA MVP, but Paul Pierce is ready to crown him anyway.

The Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Friday to praise Doncic during the Dallas Mavericks' Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic put up 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Mavericks to a 103-94 win over the Suns, bringing Dallas within a 2-1 deficit. He's been the team's only consistent source of offense during the series, averaging 35.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.

The remainder of the Mavericks roster struggled throughout the first two games, but Jalen Brunson came up with a 28-point effort in Game 3.

It's little secret that Doncic has been propping up a mediocre supporting cast throughout his NBA career. The Mavs believed they had a long-term 1A and 1B when they acquired Kristaps Porzingis, but that situation quickly went bust. Porizingis' midseason trade to Washington felt more like a salary (and personality) dump than an actual move designed to win games.

As for whether Doncic qualifies as a true MVP candidate, he'll need to stop being hunted on defense to take that step. As an offensive force, though, there may be no better player in basketball.