Report: Manchester City Eyeing Paul Pogba When Manchester United Contract Expires

Manchester City is reportedly "weighing up" a potential offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba when he becomes available on a free transfer this summer.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Saturday that Pobga is "open" to switching to the blue side of Manchester, but fellow European giants Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are viewed as the early favorites to land the 29-year-old France standout.

City will be in the market for a potential Fernandinho replacement during the summer window. The longtime Sky Blues midfielder confirmed his intention to play in his native Brazil next season.

"I want to play. I will go back to Brazil," he told reporters. "I decided with my family, which is the most important thing for me."

Pogba is going to come at a hefty price wherever he lands, but City believe the lack of a transfer fee on top of his salary demands make him a "manageable" target, per Dawson.

The midfielder has remained a key cog in the United attack this season with one goal and nine assists across 20 Premier League appearances. He failed to record a goal or assist in six Champions League matches, though.

He's expressed frustration about the lack of club success since he joined United in 2016.

"You have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me—really not at all," Pogba said. "This year it is dead, we won't win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies."

So it would qualify as a surprise if he returns to Old Trafford next season, especially given the interest from other clubs.

Pogba previously played for Juventus from 2012 through 2016, while joining PSG would represent a chance to play in his native France alongside some of his national side teammates.

City offers the chance to remain in the Premier League, but it's unclear whether that ranks on the star midfielder's list of desires as he heads toward the transfer market.

For now, the Sky Blues are focused on trying to hold off Liverpool for the league title. They lead by one point with four matches to play.