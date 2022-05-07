Michael Chandler Open to Conor McGregor UFC Fight: He Has to Make Himself 'Relevant'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler thinks he'll be in line for a championship shot after fighting Tony Ferguson on Saturday.

That said, if Dana White feels differently, Chandler would be open to going into the Octagon against Conor McGregor.

"There's not an MMA fan, combat sports fan, TMZ Sports fan, that doesn't want to see me fight Charles Oliveira again or Justin Gaethje again," Chandler told TMZ Sports.

"And, if the UFC does have a momentary lapse of judgment and gives the title shot to someone else, Conor's gotta beat somebody when he comes back to make himself into relevant status. So, Conor or some big fights. We'll see."

Chandler has lost in consecutive thrillers against Oliveira and Gaethje, who are set to main-event Saturday's UFC 274 pay-per-view. The fifth-ranked lightweight is looking to get back into a groove when he takes on the veteran Ferguson, who has lost three straight fights and hasn't fought since last May.

McGregor is on a losing streak of his own after back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. Once the most feared pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, McGregor has won only once in the last five years and is recovering from a devastating leg injury suffered in his second fight against Poirier last July.

The Irishman has targeted late summer/early fall for his return. He has said he plans on fighting at 170 pounds upon his return, so Chandler may have to bulk up if he wants to square off against McGregor.