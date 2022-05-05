Tom Brady Jokes Infamous 'Tuck Rule' Game 'Might Have Been a Fumble'

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Twenty years later, Tom Brady is finally letting the secret out on the "tuck rule" game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said "it might have been a fumble" in a social media post Thursday:

He later clarified that it was still a close decision:

The apparent fumble in the 2002 playoff game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders was instead ruled an incomplete pass, giving Brady an opportunity to earn a come-from-behind win. New England went on to win its first of six Super Bowl titles under Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady recently noted the importance of that call in his career.

"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002," Brady said in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary 'Tuck Rule,' via Jake Levin of NBC Sports. "I'm not the starter if we lose that game."

After all these years, Brady is now admitting the call that altered the course of NFL history might have been a mistake. Of course, it still might not be enough for Raiders fans to feel any better about the game.